Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,437 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QCOM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

