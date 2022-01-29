Greenleaf Trust Purchases 184,760 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 65.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 5.42% of Stryker worth $5,386,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

