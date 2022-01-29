Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,928 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

