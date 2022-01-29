Greenleaf Trust Purchases 806 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $189.99. The company has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

