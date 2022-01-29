Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 129.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

