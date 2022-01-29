Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.30. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

