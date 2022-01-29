Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

