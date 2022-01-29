Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,808 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

