Greenleaf Trust Sells 29,223 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.36% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

