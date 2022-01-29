Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,420 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,489,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

