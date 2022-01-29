Greenleaf Trust Sells 6,780 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

