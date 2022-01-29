Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

