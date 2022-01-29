Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Greggs has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGGSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

