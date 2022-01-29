Grimm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,450.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $22,389.33 and $1,450.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000945 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

