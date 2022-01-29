Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $16.90 million and $1.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.10 or 0.06767565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00289785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.23 or 0.00782684 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00066784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00403508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00241602 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,520,720 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

