Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Group 1 Automotive worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPI opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.30 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

