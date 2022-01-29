Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,568.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $20.45 or 0.00053937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $47,568.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

