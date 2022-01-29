Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,241 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.02% of Guardant Health worth $129,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,783,000 after purchasing an additional 132,569 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Guardant Health by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

