Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Guess? posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Guess? by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

