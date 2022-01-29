Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $20,974.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00291158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002172 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,379,664 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

