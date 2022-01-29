H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

HNNMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 96,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,190. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

