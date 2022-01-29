Hacken Token (HAI) Trading 27.6% Higher This Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $48.02 million and $3.72 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,490,262 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

