HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

