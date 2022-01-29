Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,689.20 ($36.28).

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.71) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Halma from GBX 3,030 ($40.88) to GBX 3,220 ($43.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.71) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,435 ($32.85) on Friday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,270 ($44.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,943.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,939.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

