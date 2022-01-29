Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,689.20 ($36.28).

HLMA has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,030 ($40.88) to GBX 3,220 ($43.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,435 ($32.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,943.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,214 ($29.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($44.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

