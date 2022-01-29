Halving Coin Price Tops $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

