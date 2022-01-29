Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hancock Whitney stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

