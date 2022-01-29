Handy Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $89,337.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.20 or 0.06792019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,194.36 or 1.00076024 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.