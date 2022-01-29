Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $105.05 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00250349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,332,227,656 coins and its circulating supply is 11,603,594,656 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

