Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.47 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

