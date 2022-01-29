Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,133 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

