Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 867 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $120,971,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $215.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $119.07 and a twelve month high of $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

