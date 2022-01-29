Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

KEYS opened at $164.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

