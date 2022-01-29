Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

