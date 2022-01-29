Harrell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

