Harrell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE:MSI opened at $227.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.