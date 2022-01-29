Harrell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

