Harrell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

