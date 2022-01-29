Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,216 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

