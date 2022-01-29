Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 327.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $228.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $571 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

