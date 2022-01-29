Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $560.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

