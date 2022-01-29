Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $303.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day moving average of $333.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.80 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

