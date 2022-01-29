Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

Shares of EQIX opened at $707.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $787.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

