Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 985 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $232.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

