Harrell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.