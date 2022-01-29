Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.60% of Harsco worth $209,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE HSC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.