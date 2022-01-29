Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.46 or 0.00278956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $71.07 million and $13.78 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

