Haven Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $398,944.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004705 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and $398,944.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.48 or 0.06810749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00290402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.77 or 0.00784286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00066448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00403571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00241765 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,149,924 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

