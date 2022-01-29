HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $63,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

