Head to Head Analysis: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) vs. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NuVasive and Nemaura Medical.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

NuVasive currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.14%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than NuVasive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.44 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -97.25 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.44) -9.05

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of NuVasive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NuVasive has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27% Nemaura Medical N/A -134.32% -34.67%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats NuVasive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

